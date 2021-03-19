Happy St. Joseph’s Day! The Irish had their day Wednesday and now other groups, including Italians, Hispanics and Germans, can celebrate St. Joseph’s Day. On visits to Biloxi, many years ago, many churches there observed St. Joseph’s Day with a variety of breads on the altar. Women of the church baked special breads which honored the saint, the foster father of Jesus. The tradition and recipes were shared in the newspaper. My late Aunt Frances Rizzuti entertained her friends in Des Moines and my late mother, Rose Russo, usually had a coffee for friends and neighbors on this day. Aunt Francis was married to my mom’s brother, Uncle Anthony, and they had a son, Joseph. My mother’s sister, Aunt Grace, was married to Joseph Pirillo, and had a son also named Joseph. Never got to meet my Italian grandfather Guiseppe Rizzuti, but heard many tales about him. Many Italian children have or had a relative, father, brother uncle or cousin named Joseph (Joe) or Anthony (Tony).
Spring arrives Saturday, March 20. With snow on the ground, it doesn’t look like spring, but it is much warmer. Hope those flowers, which were popping their heads out of the cold ground when the sun was shining last week, can flourish.
Happy birthday today, March 19, to Barb Gehrke and Diana Smith. Happy March 23 birthday to Marge Regenold and fourth birthday to Treyton Kubert, St. Paul. Early birthday wishes to Oliver Corbett, March 24; Carter Anderson, March 25; Judy Liebe, March 26; Rose Moser, March 27; and Pat Vogler, March 28.
International Day of Happiness will be March 20; March 21 is World Poetry Day. World Water Day is March 22 and National Agriculture, National Puppy and World Meteorological Day will be observed on March 23. International Waffle Day will be March 25.
Before the snow covered the ground and shrubs again, daughter Jan brought in an arrangement of pussy willows clipped from the tree which grows in the backyard. Reminds me of dear friends, the late Arlene and Frank Poggenklass, who gave us the starter for the tree.
The seed catalogs have arrived! Everything looks so good! Wish I had a garden. Maybe I can use some old clay pots to plant peppers and tomatoes. Must check that out.
Have been attending Mass with daughter and sister, Anne. We are wearing masks and social distancing. Thanks to the clergy, musicians, ushers and volunteers at all the churches who make it all possible!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Debbie Kisner Thomas and Millie Lohman and those who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Be safe. Wash your hands, sanitize and wear your mask.