A Black Lives Matter Peace Proclamation was held in Belle Plaine’s Larry Schlue Memorial Sound Park Thursday morning to remember the life of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on March 25, 2020, during an arrest by Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers.
Floyd’s murder—former police officer Derek Chauvin as well as three other officers who were present during the arrest have since been charged in connection with his death—set off a wave of Black Lives Matter activism across the United States.
Belle Plaine Art teacher Gina Beck-Miller and her niece Art Beck organized the Thursday event after attending a similar one in Grinnell on Wednesday.
Grinnell College Associate Professor Kesho Scott, Belle Plaine resident Nicole Turner, and Belle Plaine First Congregational United Church of Christ Pastor Kate West spoke during the Peace Proclamation.
“A family lost their son,” Scott said during opening remarks.
More than 50 people were in attendance—many wearing face masks—including former Belle Plaine Mayor James Daily and City Administrator Steve Beck.
A reverent silence was in place for most of the event.
“Remember our state history,” Scott said as she stood in the center of the park beside the memorial, the audience fanned out in front of her.
“Iowa was not a slave state. Let’s remember that...Iowa was the first state where women could vote at the local level. Iowa was also a labor state. Let’s remember the tradition of the state of Iowa to be inclusionary...Iowa was the state of people taking a stand.”
Scott, a black woman, spoke of her upbringing in Detroit, as well as the 33-years she has spent living in Iowa.
“This state invested in me,” Scott said of her graduate education at the University of Iowa. “[I had] parents who were poor. My father worked in a factory...I chose to stay [in Iowa]. And give back. This state is a beautiful state.”
Scott provided three ways audience members could be part of the Black Lives Matter movement going forward: donate to anti-racism causes; send appreciation notes to someone who has brought diversity to their community; recognize it is okay to be uncomfortable as the movement works toward change.
She followed the three steps with, “Silence is not a Belle Plaine value.”
Nicole Turner spoke next, introducing herself as a white woman married to a Black man.
“My job is to make myself uncomfortable,” Turner said.
“The history I knew was told through the eyes of a white man...Besides one month of the year [February’s Black History Month], we left out an entire story of a people.”
Pastor West followed Turner, telling the audience, “We are all created good…we are all valued and loved, cared for and respected by the one who creates us...Let us...pray for strength to do the work. To do the work. Not just talk about it.”
Before the event concluded, Scott spoke again—asking the audience to take a knee while observing two minutes of silence in memory of Black individuals who had been lost to police brutality.
As audience members knelt, a train passed by the park—mere feet from the back fence—loudly interrupting the silence.
Following the two minutes, the audience rose and began to clap in the direction of the train.
The moment seemed almost engineered in light of Belle Plaine’s historical connection to the railroad.
As Scott stood back up, she turned to face the train, smiling and laughing—clearly pleased by its presence.
“If it wasn’t for this railroad,” Scott had said only minutes earlier, “we would not have brought diversity to our community.”
Through the Peace Proclamation, organizers are hoping Iowans will lift up that diversity.
“Do what you can,” Scott said. “There are many offshoots [to the Black Lives Matter movement] and they’re all good...There is no hierarchy in activism.”
The memorial was scheduled to remain in place at the park until 10 pm Sunday evening in order to allow more people to visit and leave flowers, photos, signs, or messages in honor of George Floyd.