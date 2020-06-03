BLT Egg Bake

Ingredients:
¼ c mayonnaise
5 slices bread, toasted
4 slices process American cheese
12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
2 Tbl butter
2 Tbl all-purpose flour
¼ tsp salt
¹/8 tsp pepper
1 c 2% milk
4 large eggs
1 medium tomato, halved and sliced
½ c shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Shredded lettuce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325°. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon.
In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Pour over bacon.
In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach desired doneness; place over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut in squares; serve with lettuce.