BLT Egg Bake

Ingredients:

¼ c mayonnaise

5 slices bread, toasted

4 slices process American cheese

12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 Tbl butter

2 Tbl all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

¹/8 tsp pepper

1 c 2% milk

4 large eggs

1 medium tomato, halved and sliced

½ c shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Shredded lettuce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325°. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon.

In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Pour over bacon.

In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach desired doneness; place over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut in squares; serve with lettuce.

