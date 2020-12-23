Over 100,000 lights set to music grace the first house on the right of the Blue Creek cul de sac in Walker. In it's seventh year, Blue Creek Christmas has drawn hundreds of cars to pass by the house light display. All donations this year go to the Center Point and Walker Fire Departments. The show will run until January 3. For more details, check out Blue Creek Christmas on Facebook.
