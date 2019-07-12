WAVERLY — The Bremer County Fair will hold for the first time, a Blue Ribbon Auction on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. Community partners are asked to support the 4-H and FFA youth through the blue ribbon auction.
Youth will sign up and participate by presenting their ribbon accomplishments during this auction. Community partners will bid on each youth. The youth will benefit by being able to use the monies from the sale, to expand or grow their animal project for next year.
Floor bids are starting at $50 to insure that every member is benefiting from this event. We ask participants to please bring your checkbook; one check per sponsor bid is needed.
Persons and businesses that are interested in participating in this new event, should RSVP no later than July 31, to Cody Emery at cbemery@iastate.edu or 319-559-1398.