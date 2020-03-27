The Benton County Board of Supervisors awarded bids on Tuesday for the construction of a new county transportation building, totaling over $425,000 to the county.
“I am pleased that this came under what we had anticipated,” Rick Primmer, Board Chairman said. “The office space will be larger and the building will be able to house all of the transportation department buses currently operated.”
The building will replace the current facility used by the Benton County Transportation Department, located in the floodplain by the Cedar River that Primmer noted has led to moving out office equipment on several occasions. The transportation service is under the umbrella of the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG), which provides a program allocating funds towards new buildings, in Benton County’s case to get out of the floodplain.
$318,000 will go towards a new building on the intersection of Ninth Street and F Ave in Vinton, featuring new office space for workers, a wash bay for buses and enough room to house all buses used in the Vinton Area.
“The office space will have training facilities for their drivers, a reception area and the department head’s office,” Primmer said. “Buses are split between two buildings and some sit outside currently, so they’ll be under one roof with this new building.”
Bids for the transportation building were accepted as the following: $131,140 to Atkins Lumber for material, $63,500 Starks for labor to build, $25,990 to Edwards Plumbing, $37,960 to Edwards Heating, $57,280.00 to Wirtanen Concrete,$7589.28 to Pickering backhoe and sewer, $62,456 to G & H Electric, $19,142 to CV Insulation and $20,208 to Infrastructure Technology Solutions. The bids do not include finishing drywall or concrete for outside of the facility or a parking lot currently.
“I would have thought that we’d have multiple bids for items,” Primmer said. “How many electricians are there in Benton County? It was advertised in the papers and of course it's in our minutes.”
The Board of Supervisors initially appointed Tracy Seeman, current board member, to act as general contractor for the project in an effort to save the county $60,000-$100,000. According to Primmer and Seeman, something like this had never been attempted in Iowa.
“When you have a general contractor or a project manager or anything like tha, they get quite a bit of money just to be the project manager,” Seeman said. “I’ve done some large projects over the years.”
A question came up concerning insurance from Heartland Insurance if Seeman continued as general contractor. Duties were appointed to Ben Vierling, Assistant County Engineer and the county will continue to save money on the project. Seeman abstained from the bid vote due to his involvement in the project.
“I threw my hands up in the air that I'm trying to save people money and get a nice building and cheaper investment,” Seeman said. “So far I'm happy with this decision.”
The supervisors will inform ECICOG of the accepted bids, who will reimburse the county up to $318,000. Construction will be pushed back further due to concerns over COVID-19 as the board addresses separate county issues brought on by the virus. The courthouse is currently closed to the public outside of scheduled appointments and hearings.