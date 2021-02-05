Brandon—Bob Bearbower, 83, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Brandon United Methodist Church with Pastor Luke Evans officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Brandon Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Robert Duane Bearbower was born March 15, 1937 in Brandon, IA, the son of Harry and Ruby Jones Bearbower. He was a graduate of Brandon High School and attended Upper Iowa University.
On May 26, 1956, Bob was united in marriage with LaVon Bauer at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. They started their married life in Brandon and never found a reason to leave. Working years found Bob as a carpenter, deliveryman and jobber for Standard Oil, employee of Denton Castings and driving school bus for 57 years. Bob also served on the Brandon City Council, was mayor of Brandon for 21 years and was a member of the Brandon Fire Department for 64 years. In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed woodworking, horseshoes, gardening, softball, baseball and spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaVon; daughter, Tina Jochimsen of Cedar Rapids; son, Titof (Angela) Aquice of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren: Ryan (LeAnne) Huber of Marion, Mel Jochimsen of Cedar Rapids, Trent (Maddie) Jochimsen of Anamosa, Gretchen Aquice of Cedar Rapids, Wesley Aquice of Cedar Rapids and Allison (Danny) Fritz of Cedar Rapids; five great-grandchildren: Johnathyn and Reaghan Huber, Noah and Alexander Fritz and Teresa Myers.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Earl.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Bob and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.