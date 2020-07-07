WEST UNION — The Bob Bohm Show will again be part of the happenings that will take place this year at the Fayette County Fair.
Special Activities Coordinator Gay Bowden said, “The Bohm entertainment performs south of the Country School with its daily three shows directed mainly toward family and youth enjoyment. Sadly, effects of COVID-19 have caused cancellations this year of most of the Fair’s Special Activities.”
The Special Activities volunteers who aid and operate the various events and attractions are almost all in the high-risk level or have shared concerns for family members very susceptible to contracting the virus. These people who so willingly give of their time, this year feel more comfortable not being part of large and/or interactive gatherings, Bowden said.
Activities that have canceled to date include: all bandstand events due to health standards; Line Dancing, Square Dancing, and the Quilt Turning held in the Dance Pavilion; the Kiddie Tractor Pull sponsored by Ag Farm Toys of Clermont; the Horseshoe Tournaments; and the related activities of the Fayette County Historical Society in and around the Country School and the Log Cabin.
Historical Society releases decisions for Fayette County Fair
Because of the COVID-19 virus, the Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society has decided not to open the Country Schoolhouse and the Pioneer Log Cabin on the fairgrounds during the 2020 Fayette County Fair. The volunteers who give of their time to serve as docents are all in the high-risk category to catch the virus and feel more comfortable to not work in the enclosed buildings and gatherings of people.
“This year our motto is, ‘We’ll have Fair Fun in ’21’ we decided,” said Fran Bowden, president of the Fayette County Historical Society. “We also will not ask our higher risk individuals to demonstrate their crafts under the tent near the log cabin. In past years craft people have demonstrated things like painting, basket weaving and woodcarving.”
Meg Moellering had a program about doll and baby quilts planned for the Dance Pavilion for a quilt turning. Again, the decision was made to have this program for Fair 2021.
“We feel we made the right decision to error on the side of safety,” said Bowden. “We look forward to having all our activities ready for next year.”