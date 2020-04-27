Coach Will Stockman had a task ahead of him in his fourth year coaching Benton boys soccer. Nine seniors were gone from last year’s 10-8 team who has seen its share of close games in 2019.
“Last season was an interesting year in the sense that we lost four games in PK’s and our other four losses were by one goal.” Stockman said. “It shows just how fine the line between winning and losing is. If half those losses go our way, suddenly 10-8 turns into 14-4 and it is a totally different year.”
Benton had four seniors-Brady Sadler, Craig Morris, Alex Lyle, Ian Rupp-lined up to push the program forward and Stockman felt confident even a class size of last year’s was enough to compete against area schools.
“The 2020 season was really going to highlight our 4 seniors while also requiring major contributions from underclassmen,” Stockman said. “From open gyms, many of the upperclassmen were really excited about the play they were seeing from multiple freshmen. We all thought it would take time to get people in the right spots, but when we did we could be very successful.”
The team only had a few practices before the postponement and then cancellation of the team, but Stockman noticed an improved work ethic and senior leadership. Underclassmen would have been asked to fill in critical positions for the Bobcats as they looked for more scoring options and to keep their defense sturdy against tough competition.
“If you focus on the WAMAC West teams, every single team would have been right in the running,” Stockman said. “Vinton has a great group of seniors, CCA is always right at the top, CPU had solid players returning, and Williamsburg certainly was dangerous when healthy last year.”
The senior class will leave the program without playing a single game this season, but their impact on the program will be felt through the underclass they felt strongly about and spent time practicing with them.