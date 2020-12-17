Benton girls basketball remains undefeated after wins at Mt. Pleasant and Williamsburg as they head into their first home game of the season against Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday.
The Bobcats entered halftime at Mt. Pleasant on Monday tied at 22 apiece with the three ball not falling for them. Benton would come back and outscore the host Panthers in both quarters for a 52-42 win. Junior Grace Embretson put together a complete game with 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Freshman Emma Townsley had nine points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench for the Bobcats.
Benton appeared on its ways to a big win on the road at Williamsburg on Tuesday, leading 53-36 after three quarters. A late Raiders comeback would make the Benton faithful sweat a little in the final quarter, but the 17 point Bobcat lead proved to great a deficit to overcome for Williamsburg for Benton 67-59 win to open WaMaC West play.
Benton will face potentially its best challenge of the early season on their own court in county rival Vinton-Shellsburg (6-1). The Bobcats have dominated the series in recent years, winning 22 of the last 25 meetings. However, the Viketttes scored a win in Vinton last season over the Bobcats 53-42.