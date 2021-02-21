When Coach Jeff Zittergruen took over the Benton girls basketball program in 2018 Peyton Pfiffner was a sophomore and among the first players he coached. Benton had not made a State appearance since 2013, the last of three trips to Des Moines for the Bobcats. Since then, Pfiffner has noticed a change in the program.
“Coach Z’s big thing is defense, and I feel that’s changed a lot since he started,” Pfiffner said. “His mentality changed things. I’m so glad I was one of his first girls.”
This sentiment came after Pfiffner and fellow senior Alyse Harvey played their final high school basketball game on Saturday, falling to North Polk 58-48 in a 4A Regional semifinal hosted by the Comets.
“They’ve been a good program for awhile and there’s a reason they’ve been in three State semifinals in a row,” Zittergruen said. “We noticed how athletic they were watching film and could shoot the ball well. We knew we had to limit that. I told the girls in the locker room before the game to go out and battle.”
Out of the gates, speedy North Polk jumped to a 12-7 start before a 6-0 run by the Bobcats closed out the first quarter 13-12. The two squads traded buckets through most of the second quarter until the Comets finished the half on a 5-0 run, up 28-23.
“We made some big shots in the first half, moved the ball well and defended well,” Zittergruen said. “By the end of that half, I think they really wore down on us. We got tired and needed halftime to regroup.”
Benton continued to attack the rim and move the ball well, yet shots were not falling. North Polk slowly built up their lead, going inside with their size advantage over the Bobcats and finding their shooters from multiple spots on the floor. The Bobcats found themselves with limited second chances and could not string together runs to overcome the Comets. Sophomore Jenna Twedt finished with 21 points, two rebounds and two assits. Kramer had nine points and Zoey Junge eight points and 11 rebounds.
But the Bobcat’s 2020-21 season cannot be defined by their second round loss in Alleman. Benton were named WaMaC West Co-Champions alongside Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg, their first title since 2013. The Bobcats finished 15-8, two wins better than last season.
“We knew we wanted to be conference champs,” Pfiffner said. “I knew coming into this season I would have to step up to be a leader for a really young team to help make that possible. Winning that was a big deal for all of us. I’m glad I got to be a part of this team.”
In the locker room after the loss, Zittergruen said he couldn’t help but recognize and praise the effort both the seniors had put into the program over the past three seasons.
“They’re awesome kids,” Zittergruen said. “They’ve given a lot to this program. I’m happy they got to see the results of their work with winning a WaMaC title this season.”
While both athletes will be missed, Benton will look to take a big step forward next season. Twedt, the WaMaC West’s leader in points scored (430) and assists (86) will be back. Junior Grace Embretson, who Zittergruen calls the “team’s defensive identity” will be back for her senior season. Freshman McKenna finished with 57 made threes on the season and will look to add even more over the next three seasons. Between the Class of 2023 and 2024, there’s plenty to be excited about if you’re a Bobcat fan.
“We're excited about what we got coming back,” Zittergruen said. “We’ll get to work this summer. Games like tonight sting, but they also motivate you. They’ll be pushed to work hard in the offseason and be ready for next season.”