Benton girls basketball tipped off their season on the road at Beckman Catholic on Tuesday as they rolled past the Blazers 61-50 despite limited practice beforehand.
A cold and hot first half greeted both teams early on, but it would be the Bobcats’ shooting in the second quarter that would push them over the host Blazers. Benton would outscore Beckman 21-8 on their way to a 32-12 advantage going into halftime.
Benton’s shooting would continue into the second half, yet Beckman would come out of the locker room to nearly even the third quarter scoring 17-16 in Benton’s favor. Up 49-28, the Bobcats settled back and looked to their young bench to take over the final quarter. As a team, the Bobcats shot 11 of 39 from three and caused havoc defensively with 18 steals.
Sophomore Jenna Twedt finished with 25 points, five boards, six assists and eight steals in the win over Beckman. Junior Grace Embretson scored 17 points and added two rebounds and three assists. Freshman McKenna Kramer had eight points and two rebounds off the bench for the Bobcats.
Benton will face Maquoketa on Friday for their home opener and host Mt. Vernon the following Thursday.