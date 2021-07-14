For the second straight year, Benton softball saw their season end one game shy of the State Tournament as the Bobcats fell at Oskaloosa 4-3 on Tuesday in substate battle.
“This team never says die and they certainly showed that today,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “Our M.O. this season has been digging ourselves into holes and then fighting back out. It’s a tough way to lose, but we came back and I’m proud of our effort.”
Oskaloosa (22-14) struck early with a run in the bottom of the first. A free base in the first and fourth innings allowed the Indian runners to score as their timely hitting pulled them up 2-0. The Bobcats went to their ace in senior Kate Buscher to throw, calming the advancing Indians in the fourth and keeping the score well within striking distance.
“Kate has been incredible all season,” Stenberg said. “She’s come back from injury and adapted to her relief role beautifully. She’s been like another coach on the field and been a tremendous leader.”
Another tremendous athlete was junior rightfield Gabby McKee as her RBI double scored junior Sarah Gorkow and freshman Jaida Lyons. Freshman third base Emma Townsley took advantage of a wild pitch the next throw to score and give the Bobcats their first lead of the evening.
“Gabby’s hit was huge,” Stenberg said. “That single play pumped everyone up. Gabby has been doing that all season long. She energized us and gave us hope.”
Benton followed with their best defensive inning of the evening to further excite the Bobcat faithful in attendance. As it seemed the momentum was shifting in Benton’s favor, the Indian defense gave up one hit in the final two innings and shut out the Bobcats. Oskaloosa took advantage of a walk to help load bases and get one run across before the third out. In heartbreaking fashion, Oskaloosa’s Faith DeRonde hit a walkoff solo homerun to end Benton’s season on a 3-2 count.
“We shook off earlier mistakes and made the right plays down the stretch,” Stenberg said. “I’m heartbroken that’s the way this had to end. That loss was not on Kate at all. Oskaloosa is a good team. I credit them for putting the pressure on us and making plays.”
Benton finished their season 22-19 and third in the WaMaC West. The Bobcats graduate pitchers Buscher and Tegan Vogt, catcher Brielle Hogan and shortstop Alyse Harvey, the latter whom Stenberg believes will be selected for the school’s Hall of Fame. Harvey will head to Minnesota State-Mankato to play softball this fall while Hogan attends Iowa Lakes Community College to continue her softball career.
“They’re a talented group of kids who can play softball at a high level,” Stenberg said. “They’ve won big games, beaten some really good teams over the years. We’re very happy for the impact they put on the program. We’re not going to be able to replace them, but rather rally and become a better team because of their legacy.”
The Bobcats will return next season a little young overall. Gorkow and McKee will return as seniors after impact seasons alongside Megan Kenny. Benton will return a pitching group that includes Jessa DeMoss, Hope Moore and Hannah Greiner. Emma Townsley and Jaida Lyons will return as sophomore starters and Ana Glawe as a freshman.
“I think the future is very bright,” Stenberg said. “We’re bringing back a lot of players with another year of varsity experience under their belt. It will be a young team next season, but an experienced one.”