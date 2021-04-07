As announcer Mike Jay aptly put, “track is back”.
Benton boys track led five area girls and boys teams in scoring at the Williamsburg Relays on their brand new track Tuesday evening, finishing runner-up in a crowded field.
“I feel we came in and exceeded expectations tonight,” Benton boys coach Cory Winsor said. “We’re excited and already seeing a lot of development from the younger guys up to PRs with the experienced runners.”
Junior Jacob Brecht led the way for the Bobcats with four gold medals on the day, taking up the third leg of the winning sprint medley (Aidan Thompson, Carson Bruns, Brecht, Aiden Harris) that finished a Class 3A best 1:35.98, post a 11.21 in the 100m dash, 22.52 in the 200m dash and anchoring the winning 4x100 with a time of 44.34.
“The crazy thing about Jacob’s success is his history in track,” Winsor said. “He had a great freshman year two years ago before he got hurt ahead of the Drake Relays. We know what we have in him, but it is special what he can do out there.”
But not all the credit for Tuesday’s success can be laid at his feet. Junior Colin Buch had the top finish in the 400m hurdles with a time of 57.49, the best time in Class 3A. Buch was also a part of the top 4x100 relay and led the shuttle hurdle relay to a third place finish with a time of 1:07.
“He’s a great relay guy, but watching him the 400 hurdles was fun,” Winsor said. “It’s amazing to see how well he goes over the hurdles. He’s aggressive.”
Junior Aiden Harris also won gold for the Bobcats in the 800m run with a time of 2:01. Sophomore Trey Schulte finished fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 10:51 to round out the top scoring for the Bobcats.
“We have knowns and some unknowns with this team,” Winsor said. “I know we are strong in certain areas, but we still have a lot of goals and the season is young. Hopefully this success leads to higher expectations for this team.”
Center Point-Urbana boys track tied for sixth behind several strong events. Junior Eli Larson and senior Mason Bach competed against one another in the 3200m run. Bauch would start out with the led before Larson gained ground and finished with a time of 9:54 for the top placing, with Bauch just shy of a sub-10 minute run and finished second with a time 10:01. Larson would later finish fourth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:05.
“It’s phenomenal to see Eli run a time like that in the 3200 and then come back later in the 800 with a 2:05,” CPU boys Jeff Engen said. “Overall I think we did really well and seeing kids take on heavy workloads this season.”
The CPU boys sprint medley of Dylan Griswold, Tristen Wiley, Logan Petersen and Aaron Kramer came back from behind to take second with a time of 1:41.11, only behind Benton’s state-leading time. Kramer also took the bronze in the open 100 with a time of 11.53. Peterson would later finish second in the 400m run with a time of 53.59. Freshman Blayze Havel finished fifth in the 1600m run, an event he had not run this event prior to the meet.
“It’s great to see the effort from a young runner,” Engen said. “We’re seeing times drop already and are looking forward to seeing this team develop over the season.”
Vinton-Shellsburg finished 10th in the boys race, but saw individual and relay performances that have coach Aric Chvala excited for the season. Seniors John Engler and Landyn Rowe finished second and third in the long jump with jumps of 19’-1.5” and 18’-8.75”. Their impact, however, goes beyond the long jump pit according to Chvala.
“John and Landon have been leaders for our team in practice,” Chvala said. “It’s exciting to see them step up and perform well in these events. They are working hard and deserve to have good things come to them this season.”
Junior Alontae Wilson scored big for the Vikings with a sixth place finish in the high jump moments after a fourth place finish in the 100m dash. Rowe, Wilson, Engler and senior Elijah Kalous combined forces to take third in the 4x200 with a time of 1:36. Rowe, Engler, Kalous and sophomore Austin Kemp ended the night with a fourth place finish in the 4x400 with a time of 3:43.29.
“We put together some good relay times tonight and ran faster than I anticipated,” Chvala said. “I would expect that they'll just continue to improve. This was the first meet for these younger guys. Just seeing competition other than their teammates will help.”
On the girls side, CPU got off to a strong start with the 4x800 team of junior Kay Fett, Emma Wilkerson, Laine Hadsall and Kora Katcher placing second with a time of 10:31.81. Fett would go on to win the 1500m run with a time of 5:16.28. Hadsall put up points individually with a third place finish in the 400m run with a time of 1:03.
“This was Laine’s first time running the 400s and dropped a great time,” CPU girls coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “We’re excited to see where her time ends up from a state perspective. The 4x8 is really starting to figure things out and we will definitely if we can qualify for the Drake Relays with that relay.”
The Stormin’ Pointers put points on the board through junior Jaclyn Wooldridge placing fifth and senior Shae Hansen eighth in the shot put with throws of 35’-9” and 33’-3” respectively. Freshman Taylor Luscomb placed third in discus with a throw of 116’-6”.
Jaclyn and Taylor have been very consistent scoring in the top five and just improving their marks,” Gilbertson said. This was an extremely tough meet. Solon is performing extremely well early on. If we can look at them as the team to chase, we will do well with our events.”
Benton girls continued to experiment with their lineups and came out with 34 points for 10th place overall. Senior Shakayla Lamer finished eighth in the long jump with a mark of 14’-2.5”. The 4x8 of freshman Jaida Lyons, junior Abby Rinderknecht, senior Hailee Ricklefs and junior Gwen King finished fourth with a time of 10:56.75. Lyons would finish fifth in the 800m run with a time of 2:37 while Rinderknecht placed third in the 1500m run with a time of 5:35. Sophomore Hope Moore would finish fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.81. The 4x400 ended the night on a high note for the Bobcats as Lyons, sophomore Delaney Lohrer, senior Jaden Thys and junior Kiah Coffin placed fifth with a time of 4:32.
Benton and VS boys track were back in action at Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday while the Benton girls will be in Tiffin on Friday. Select individuals and relays for both CPU teams will compete at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival in Iowa City on Saturday.