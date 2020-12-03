A two-week move to virtual learning set back Benton basketball ahead of its season opener on Tuesday against Beckman, but the Bobcats did not back down in their 73-47 home loss to the Blazers.
“The number one thing that we wanted to see is how we are going to handle varsity basketball,” coach Larry Carlson said. We're a very young group with no seniors. But we know we have a competitive group ready to go.”
A slow start greeted both squads in the first quarter, yet Beckman would come away with an early 14-3 lead. The Blazers ran the court whenever possible, outpacing the Bobcats offensively and taking a 39-20 lead going into halftime.
“We knew that the learning curve was going to be a little steep early on and you could see it in the first half,” Carlson said. “You could definitely tell that there was one team that had guys who played varsity basketball, while we were trying to learn and figure it out in a hurry.”
The Bobcats continued to struggle with executing sets, but found more success in the second half as juniors Colin Buch and Aiden Harris drove to the rim and drew fouls. Defensively, Carlson felt the Bobcats were identifying and closing out on shooters better. Figuring out way to stop scorers will be next part of the learning curve for a team without a returning senior.
“In the second half we definitely saw some growth,” Carlson said. “We’re still not executing how we need to and we got to do better on defense. But we’ve had five practices and knew what was going to happen.”
Harris led the Bobcats with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Buch joined him in double figures with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Junior Kyler Mahan scored nine points down low for Benton and pulled down seven boards.
“I really liked how Kyler played tonight and came in curious to see what he’d do for us,” Carlson said. “He was the one guy who I went ‘that’s what I want to see.’ He played strong inside and didn’t back down from what he saw in there.”
Benton will hit the road on Friday at Maquoketa and will be back in Van Horne on Saturday to host Grinnell.