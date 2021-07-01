Bobcat softball honored four seniors in the best way possible as they swept Beckman Catholic 11-1 and 10-0 in 11 innings on Wednesday during their final home game of the season.
“We were a little slow at the bats, but we came out and did what we needed to do tonight,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “Credit to Dyersville. They made some plays. I’m just proud of the way that you just kept fighting.”
Benton slowly built up an early lead as senior first base Kate Buscher’s double scored Jaida Lyons in the first inning. Freshman third base Emma Townsley’s single sent junior leftfield Sarah Gorkow across the plate before the Blazers scored in the top of the third. A RBI double from senior catcher Brielle Hogan was the answer in the bottom of the innings as she scored Gorkow and Townsley for a 4-1 edge.
“We hit the ball on the nose early, but just right at people,” Stenberg said. “Hitting the ball hard is all you can ask for. The results may be good or bad. We got some hard hits from our seniors and good results from them.”
Gorkow followed up in the fourth inning with a single to score sophomore Brooke DeRycke pitch running and junior rightfield Gabby McKee before a single from eighth grader Hannah Greiner gave sophomore Hope Moore a run. Senior shortstop Alyse Harvey started off the fifth inning with her second homerun of the season.
“That felt good to hit on Senior Night,” Harvey said. “I honestly went up there just wanting to hit something out of the infield. It’s been a special year for me and knowing this was our last home game of the (regular) season with these teammates, the coaches made it that way.”
Harvey was followed by RBIs from McKee, Buscher and Greiner to 10-run the Blazers. Senior Tegan Vogt scored the tenth run and went two innings in the circle.
“We’re proud of Tegan for starting and getting the win,” Stenberg said. “It was great seeing all the seniors come out tonight and really compete.”
Buscher started in the nightcap, her first in a couple weeks according to Stenberg. The senior delivered with seven strikeouts and allowed four hits. Eighth grader Ana Glawe started off the Bobcats with a solo dinger in the first inning, but it wouldn’t be until the fourth inning when the offense caught up with their defense. Buscher’s RBI double scored sophomore Carlie Sims while Townsley sent junior Megan Kenny home with a single.
The two-run fourth served as a spark for four runs in the fifth, starting off with Harvey taking advantage of an error and McKee’s double scoring Lyons and Glawe. McKee plated home off Buscher’s fourth RBI of the day. Harvey’s double in sixth scored Kenny and Moore while she ended the game in six with a run of her own.
“We had to make some adjustments, get used to [Beckman’s] new pitching speed,” Stenberg said. “Kate battled hard tonight and we’re forward to having her back. Our defense and pitching were both good tonight.”
The four seniors were recognized between games for their years with the program. Hogan will continue her softball career at Iowa Lakes Community College this next year while Harvey plans to play for Minnesota State University in Mankato this spring. However, she’s soaking in her final high school season before donning a Mavericks jersey.
“This season has gone by so fast,” Harvey said. “We have a lot of fun together. I think us seniors have personalities that really mesh together. Even if one of us is having a bad night, we can always pick each other up with one word. We always know what to say to each other.”
Benton fell to highly-ranked Mt. Vernon 12-2 and 9-6 on Thursday and competed in one last tournament in Iowa City on Friday. Their rescheduled game at West Delaware took place on Monday. The Bobcats will face the winter between Burlington and Fort Madison in the second round of Class 4A Regionals at home on Saturday, July 10.
“I think our draw is really good and we have a chance to compete with any team in that region,” Stenberg said. “Hopefully we come out and play our best games of the season in both our regional games.”