Benton volleyball has seen their share of struggles during a rebuilding year, yet have seen some bright spots throughout the season as it begins to unwind.
The Bobcats ended conference play 1-5 this season, ending at tenth-ranked Independence on Thursday 3-1. Benton would make Indee work for the conference title in the second set with a 25-21 win. The Mustangs would sweep through the next two sets, but coach Mike Embretson saw positives come out of the loss.
“The girls are starting to figure things out and becoming more consistent in what we want to do,” Embretson said. “That’s a big key for this young team. Communication is huge because that is something we can control. When we take care of things under our control, it makes a huge difference.”
Junior Grace Embretson led the Bobcats with 16 kills, 14 digs and seven assists. Sophomore Addison Phillips had three kills and five digs. Junior Kiah Coffin had 15 assists and sophomore libero Olivia Janss finished with seven digs.
More came to light as the Bobcats lost a close 2-1 match to host Center Point-Urbana in tournament play over the weekend. Benton would go on to defeat North Cedar and fall to Solon on the day. Embretson finished Saturday with 32 kills, 23 assists and 19 digs. Phillips had 20 kills and 7 digs, while Janss finished with 17 digs and Coffin 26 assists.
Benton took part in pool play for the WaMaC tournament on Monday. The Bobcats will host the Demons of Washington for 4A Regional action on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winners will advance to face top-seeded Western Dubuque.