Karr Athletic Complex turned into a sea of blue on Friday as Benton football and the community behind it faced off against Grinnell for Homecoming on Friday, falling to the Tigers 34-6.
“We don’t have a home field, so this is what Homecoming had to look like,” coach Kal Goodchild said. “We knew coming in that Grinnell could run the football and one of the top offenses through all classes. Several starters were out, but we had young kids battle in their places.”
Penalties on the Bobcats early breathed life into two scoring drives in the opening half before Benton got on the board with a 28 yard touchdown pass from junior Colin Buch to senior Jacob Brecht. The Bobcat defense held the score to 13-6 going into halftime.
“Because we were short some athletes, we had kids moved around to different positions,” Goodchild said. “We competed against a quality team. We have to make sure penalties don’t kill us.”
Grinnell’s potent offense would come to life in the second half as they put up 21 points and held Benton offensively to a small handful of big plays. A miscue defensively led to a 40+ yard run for the Tigers to take their final 34-6 lead.
“Their offense is like ours in the ‘olden days’ where they beat you up long enough that two yards becomes three, three becomes four,” Goodchild said. “They wore us down by the fourth quarter. We knew they had a good back with over 1,100 yards in only four games. They played patient and were rewarded.”
Buch threw for 95 yards on 13 of 24 completion in the loss. Junior Lawrence Wallace had 72 yards on 11 carries and Brecht had 68 yards on six catches. Brecht also led the defense with 13.5 tackles, followed by senior Cade Timmerman with 11 total tackles and senior Tyler Atkinson with eight total tackles.
“We have to be more consistent going forward, fix the penalties,” Goodchild said. “If we fix those two things, we will improve going into these last two weeks of the season and then into the playoffs.”
Benton will travel to Newton this Friday and end their regular season at Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 9. The Bobcats are 2-3 (1-2) on the season.