Benton baseball came into Monday’s doubleheader versus Independence with confidence, yet could not pull out a win over the Mustangs in a 9-8, 8-5 sweep.
“We came into tonight believing we had the ability to sweep Indee with our number one and two guys on the mound,” coach Derek Anderson said. “They are a tough team who compete. We can learn from them and have some fight. Outside of one or two innings tonight, we had that fight in us as well.”
A two-run start for the Bobcats was matched by the Mustangs in the top of the third as both teams traded leads back and forth for five innings. As Benton took a 5-4 lead, the Mustangs burned off five runs in the top of the fifth with several hits falling in gaps in the outfield. The Bobcats would produce three runs in the final two innings, coming up short of a comeback. Benton produced 13 hits in the loss.
“To their credit, [Indee] kept battling even as we went back and forth,” Anderson said. “We gave up a shot at the end to send it to extras and win it. They have a nice hitting team.”
A single inning the nightcap also spelled trouble for the Bobcats as they allowed the Mustangs six runs in the third. Indee would push through two runs before the Bobcats responded with four in the final inning off two errors. Freshman Easton Patterson had two runs and batted in three of Benton’s five runs.
“Offensively, we did a nice job down the lineup and got guys on base we need to bat in,” Anderson said. “The bats weren’t as crisp in game two as the first. Defensively, we need to know where we are rotating and get outs when they’re given to us. Offensively, we’ve been pretty happy all season, so right now it’s about being better defensively and pitching-wise.”
Benton traveled to Solon on Thursday and will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday before facing the Vikings in Vinton for a doubleheader on Monday.