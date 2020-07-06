The regular season is entering its final week and coach Eric Stenberg is watching the Benton softball team become a true unit, sweeping South Tama 11-1 and 12-2 on the road on Thursday.
“The girls came out, played well and we had some very good pitching,” Stenberg said. “Kate Buscher and Hope Moore did a nice job for us. Our defense traveled with us and we really had some timely hitting.”
Junior shortstop Alyse Harvey came with fire at the plate, going four for four hitting including a homerun and batted in two runners. Seven other Bobcats would tack on a run in the win as Buscher allowed five Trojan hits and struck out three.
“We’re playing quite a bit better than we did early on, limiting some of the errors, and having steady improvements,” Stenberg said. “Everyone pretty much had a positive experience over there.”
Harvey added her second dinger of the season in the nightcap, but was joined by Buscher with a two-run homerun on the evening. Scoring was more balanced as three Bobcats-Harvey, Hope Moore and Emma Townsley-each scored two runs for the Bobcats. Moore limited the Trojans to five hits and two runs on night in the circle to go along with her strong offensive performance.
“Every game, we’re getting better and figuring ourselves out,” Stenberg said. “Our hitting is coming along as a team and we’re staying close even with some really talented teams.”
The Bobcats near the end of their regular season schedule. They traveled to Solon on Monday and will host Center Point-Urbana on Wednesday for Senior Night. Benton will host Iowa Fall-Alden for the first round of Regional Play on Wednesday, July 15. The winner will face the victor of West Marshall/Solon on the 17th and a familiar face in Williamsburg stands atop the region.
“We have to take one game at a time, but I do think our draws for this region are very good,” Stenberg said. “We’ve played Iowa Falls and know about them a little bit. We know Solon and Williamsburg. We’ll have a good game plan for a chance to play at State. We’ll have to play well and have a few things bounce our way, but State is definitely in our sights.”