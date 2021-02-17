Bobcat basketball opened its 4A Regionals at home on Wednesday with the biggest school it’s played thus far in Waterloo East, toppling the Trojans 58-38 to keep their season alive.
“You can’t look at [East] from a record standpoint they play in a really good league,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “Watching them on film, they’re an athletic team and very scrappy defensively. We knew we have to come out and execute to put together runs against a team like this.”
While Zittergruen felt the Bobcats were tentative in the first quarter, sophomore Jenna Twedt rose up early with 10 points in the quarter for a 15-8 lead. Both teams picked up offensively as they each saw shots fall, leading to 37 total points in the second quarter and the Bobcats up 37-23.
“They are definitely a good defensive club going between zone and man,” Zittergruen said. “We knew they would come out and battle at that end. We were able to hit some shots and Jenna helped us pull away.”
Benton, however, also can boast their own defensive ability and held the Trojans to single digits each of the final two quarters on their way to a 20-point win. Twedt finished with 27 points, joined in double figures by junior Grace Embretson. Freshman McKenna Kramer chipped in six points and freshman Emma Townsley five points.
“I’m not pleased with our fourth quarter execution and we have some things to clean up before Saturday,” Zittergruen said.
The Bobcats (15-7) advance to face North Polk (14-7) on Saturday in a 4A semifinal matchup in Alleman, a team Zittergruen knows will be a challenge for Benton.
“At any time, they have four if not five girls on the floor who can shoot,” Zittergruen said. “They also have athletes who can really drive. We’re going to have to be ready and be a little bit better defensively if we want to come out with a win.”