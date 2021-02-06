Another chapter in the Benton County Rivalry written on Saturday saw Benton pull out a 49-43 win at Vinton Shellsburg, avenging an earlier loss in Van Horne this season and adding a quality win to the Bobcats’ resume as the regular season winds down.
“This game meant a lot to us this year,” Benton senior Peyton Pfiffner said. “Already being our rivals made it big and I give them credit for being really good this year. Everything that was on the line with this game only made it more competitive.”
What was on the line: the race for the WaMaC West title up for grabs by any of four teams at the top half of the division. With Saturday’s win over VS, Benton moves into first place in the division with one conference game left and still plenty to play for.
“We knew we had to come out and defend, rebound and take care of the basketball offensively,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “Anytime we take the care against [VS], we know it’s going to be a fun county rivalry game.”
The first half all the elements of such a matchup. Both teams traded baskets back and forth, yet the Vikettes would answer each time mainly with second chance points. Pfiffner would give the Bobcats a very temporary lead before VS closed out the half with a quick bucket, up 21-20.
“Both teams played hard tonight from the tip,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “Coach Zittergruen has these girls prepared every time they face us. We had challenges with our execution and making the plays we needed to. I give Benton a lot of credit for that.”
The Vikettes attempted to get the ball inside and exploit Benton’s lack of size. Sophomore Alyssa Griffith played big minutes down low and kept VS in the game. Sophomore Brylee Bruce, earning the start tonight with senior Aza Swayzer out, was also active in the post and cleaned up missed shots. The misses, however, continued to pile up for the Vikettes and Benton sophomore Jenna Twedt put the Bobcats back up 40-37 with her third three of the afternoon.
“We just all played as a team better than when we played separately in the half when we all tried to take this game back all at once,” Twedt said. “Our two seniors stepped up for us big time with some big rebounds and plays in the second half.”
Haisman gave major props to Twedt being the difference in the loss, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the second half. A 30-19 advantage on the glass for VS could not stop Benton from making threes down the stretch and outsourcing the Vikettes 29-22 in the second half.
“We just had so many easy scoring opportunities that we just didn't capitalize on,” Haisman said. “There were too many mistakes on defense you can’t have against good teams like Benton.”
Saturday’s loss marks the Vikettes’ only back-to-back losses of the season after falling to CPU on Tuesday night. No one is sounding the alarm as both Benton and CPU were quality teams Haisman is confident can lead to a bounce back for the Vikettes as they finish out the season at Clear Creek-Amana on Monday and at Williamsburg on Tuesday.
“We just got to clean some things up and the girls know what they got to improve on,” Haisman said. “We’ve got time. The effort is still there with this team.”
Benton seniors Alyse Harvey and Pffifner each finished with seven points for the Bobcats, who celebrated Senior Night in a 67-31 win over Independence on Tuesday.
“They are two outstanding young ladies,” Zittergruen said. “They’re the first group that’s been with me for all three years when I took over. It’s great to see them both play good in a rivalry game.”
The Bobcats (14-5) are now 9-2 in WaMaC West play and will also finish up their season at Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday, a day after the Vikettes. A win would cement Benton as the division champion. A loss will lead to a tie at the top.
“Our goal all season has been to work towards this title,” Pfiffner said. “This win is a big step to get there. That’s what we’re totally focused on. Once the season is over, we’ll focus on the postseason.”