Benton soccer had more questions than answers going into the 2021 season. The Bobcats opened with a 10-0 mercy rule loss at Vinton-Shellsburg for a rocky start to the year.
“It was the first time on varsity for a lot of players,” senior Luis Hernandez said. “We were still trying to figure out each other, where we needed to be. Once we developed together, things certainly got better.”
The Bobcats returned only two starters from a 2019 squad that went 10-8 and a year away from the sport because of COVID-19 didn’t help. Yet Benton strung together winning streaks and got above .500 entering the postseason.
“These seniors especially stepped up and raised this team to a whole new level,” coach Will Stockman said. “When you start out 2-3 it’s easy to just kind of fold for the season. They fought for every win they got this year.”
Benton (11-7) entered Thursday’s substate match hosting Newton winning three of their last four games of the season. Yet the Cardinals were healthy and ready to play a physical game with the host Bobcats. Both Newton goals came in halfway through the first half and within minutes of each other.
“They got healthy at the right time of the year and we knew it was going to be a fight,” Stockman said. “We came out a little tight knowing what was at stake.”
After calming down in the second half, Hernandez found an opening for a pass and beat out his defender for an easy goal to put Benton back within one with 35 minutes left.
“Newton has some good players and good chemistry,” Hernandez said. “I saw the opening and called the pass and fortunately made the goal. That was a great way to end my senior season.”
But the Bobcats were unable to come up with a second goal despite maintaining possession for a significant remainder of the match. Newton’s run in the first half proved the difference in Thursday’s match and the Cardinals advanced to the next round.
“We had more chances to score and were playing the soccer that had won us 11 games this season,” Stockman said. “Luis had a special senior year after losing his sophomore year to a knee injury and his junior year to COVID. He was an absolute game changer for us and we’ll miss him and the other seniors.”
Benton will say goodbye to seven seniors, but will look to maintain their momentum with a strong offseason and “see who returns” for a 2022 season.