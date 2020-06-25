Fresh off a sweep at Marion last week, Benton baseball saw their fortunes reversed at Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday, falling to the Clippers 3-0 and 10-3.
“[CCA] returns quite a bit from last year and we knew pitching-wise they would be solid, decent defensively,” coach Derek Anderson said. “They had some guys that could swing it and did a great job executing against us.”
Benton held tight in the first game, holding the Clippers to a handful of hits and no runs through four innings. While the Bobcats would get a few hits, producing runs against the CCA defense proved a challenge for the visitors.
“We hit balls at them and they made plays,” Anderson said. “We have to be better when we have a guy on third to get in and have less than two outs.”
A walk by the Bobcats sparked a three-run inning for the Clippers. Miscommunication and an error led to several runners crossing the plate off and Anderson feels fortunate only three runs were even allowed.
“Brady Sadler really battled to keep us in the ballgame,” Anderson said. “But that inning was a recipe for disaster. That stuff happens and we’ll clean up.”
The Bobcats struck first in the first inning of the nightcap before a two-run response from the Clippers in the bottom. CCA would continue to build their lead throughout the game to balloon to 10-3 win. Benton had seven hits in the loss and 10 pitching errors.
“They hit us with a three-run homerun in the bottom of the second and still felt in the ballgame at that point,” Anderson said. “We’re swinging pretty well and we kept scratching. Again, I think we left a guy on third. If you get that runner across, you have a 5-3 game and more with a few outs we should have got. Overall, our kids kept battling in game two.”
Benton remains confident after sweeping Marion 9-7 and 4-1 the previous week, a team Anderson believes has similar ability to CCA and noted the main difference between the two series was their ability to produce runs.
“Our approach at the plate was outstanding against Marion and that’s something that we need to continue to strive for,” Anderson said. “Defensively we played really well. Landen Schmuecker threw a complete first game. Hitting continued into the second. It was really two outstanding wins.”
The Bobcats are already about a third of the way through their regular season and Anderson noted the pitching staff is becoming more consistent throwing strikes. Offensively is where Anderson hopes to see improvement, including hitting and awareness from base runners.
“The beauty of the game is you can come up short the first three at-bats and then the fourth time up have a hit that wins the game,” Anderson said. “Either we can hang our heads after those first hits, or we can have courage in the box and get in there to compete.”
Benton continued their play on the road at Waverly-Shell Rock on Wednesday before returning home to face Mt. Vernon on Thursday.