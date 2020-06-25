Benton softball could have easily folded. After being bulldozed 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader versus sixth-ranked Mt. Vernon, the Bobcats came back with a fiery defensive effort to force 10 innings in their eventual 4-2 nightcap loss.
“Mt. Vernon is a good team and ranked for a reason,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “They hit the crap out of the ball and our energy level was not there in the first game. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes and gave them extra base runners. Our offense wasn’t disciplined. It all snowballed.”
Enter the nightcap and the Bobcats were a brand new team. Stenberg noted improved energy and defense from the first pitch. Benton struck first in the top of the fourth with junior Alyse Harvey batting in eighth grader Emma Townsley to take a brief lead before the Mustangs plated two in the bottom.
When they needed a hit in the seventh, Harvey again delivered with a double, but it would be sophomore Gabby McKee with an RBI to send Brooke DeRycke home to tie the game. A missed run for the win presented the final out of regulation and the game went into extras.
“Kate Buscher pitched a great game and kept a great offensive team shut out for most of the game,” Stenberg said. “We really could have won the game in regulation. We know we can play with anyone, but we have to play our best and not let hits slip by.”
Both teams had opportunities in extra, including two bases loaded by the Bobcats in the eighth with no outs. A bunt advanced the runners, yet a hit down center caught ended what would have been a game-winning run. Mt. Vernon daggered hopes in the top of the tenth with two runs Benton could not respond to, giving the Mustangs a hard-earned sweep in Van Horne.
“We had chances to win, but we just didn’t quite follow through,” Stenberg said. “I think the girls learned a lot from this game to come out a better team.”
The Bobcats on Tuesday had their own sweep on the road at Clear Creek-Amana, winning 1-0 and 8-6. Their first win in the evening gave Stenberg his 200th win in his seventh year of coaching Benton, a program he led to the state title in 2016.
“It means a lot to me that I’ve been surrounded with terrific players and coaches over the years,” Stenberg said. “I’m very proud of this milestone, but I don’t deserve all the credit. The girls helped me to get to this record and I’m proud of them embracing the work ethic it takes to win. I look forward to many more victories and am grateful for the community’s support.”
Benton will host the second-ranked team in 2A in Louisa-Muscatine on Friday and will travel to Independence on Monday and Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday.
“Our schedule has just been brutal lately,” Stenberg said. “We’re getting a lot of good teams in a short amount of time so it’s going to help us going forward.”