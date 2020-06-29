Fresh off a 4-2 win at Waverly-Shell Rock, Benton baseball continued their momentum into the first game of a doubleheader against Mt. Vernon on Thursday 6-5 before a single inning doomed the Bobcats in the nightcap 11-6.
“We swung the bat really well on the day,” coach Derek Anderson said. “Mt. Vernon made some plays to get out of jams and made these games interesting. Outside of one innings in the second game, I’d say we outplayed them offensively.”
Benton delivered the first punch with three runs in the opening inning as junior Landen Schmuecker hit a two-run homerun. The Bobcats chipped in single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings as the Mustangs struck back with two back-to-back innings with two runs. By the seventh inning, it was a one run game.
“Drew Lange did a nice job in the seventh of getting out of some trouble that last inning to get the win,” Anderson said. “Overall, our pitching staff played really well. Aiden Harris had 10 strikeouts in five innings and the defense behind him played pretty good in game one.”
The Bobcats looked poised in the nightcap as they took a 4-1 after two innings. A nine-run third innings by the Mustangs put a damper on the evening and proved to be the turning point in the game. Benton would continue to hit well with nine hits in the nightcap to match six runs from the previous game. Yet the third inning proved too deep a hole to climb out of as the two WaMaC rivals split.
“We walked a guy, had an error and then [Mt. Vernon] found some different gaps to hit through,” Anderson said. “You mix all of that together and it’s a recipe for disaster. We weren’t able to limit the damage. We preach to them on finding ways to limit the innings and we’ll learn from this.”
Schmuecker’s home run in the first game was his third of the season, picking up where he left off in 2019 according to Anderson. He also credited senior Ian Rupp for his hitting on the day (3 RBIs) and Drew Lange (10 hits on season) for an improved offense this season.
“We’ve seen some consistency and I feel like we’re doing well behind the plate,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have to continue finding ways to win close ball games and let our defense work behind the pitchers. If we can do that, we have a really nice ball club.”
Benton hosted Independence on Monday and will travel to Solon on Thursday before hosting Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday for one game. The Bobcats will then head to V-S this coming Monday for a doubleheader.