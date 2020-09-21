It’s a busy time in Bobcat country as they prepare for Homecoming festivities, but first Benton volleyball had the chance to open up their gym for tournament play against the likes of Grundy Center, Durant and Union on Saturday.
“It was a tough tournament,” coach Mike Embretson said. “We split into two pools with plenty of competition in the morning and afternoon. If you don’t play teams like this, you don’t get better and don’t know what you need by the postseason.”
Benton started the afternoon pool off against Grundy Center, down its starting setter and looking to get back on the right track after falling out of the rankings. Benton played close with the 2A powerhouse through much of the first set, even taking a lead before the Spartans adjusted out of a timeout to take the 21-16 win. The Bobcats would struggle to keep the ball up against Grundy Center in the second set to loss 21-12.
“We were ready to go at the beginning,” Embretson said. “We were playing our type of ball, communicating and taking care of things we could control. By the second set, we started to let all of that go.”
The Bobcats got back on track with a 2-0 (21-11, 21-16) win over Durant in the second game as Embretson took the opportunity to give more athletes game experience in the second set.
Their afternoon ended with 3A fifth-ranked Union, who entered the game with wins over Grundy Center and Durant. While Union had initial difficulties with the Spartans in the first set, they would be on top of their game against Benton from the first serve in the 21-8, 21-12 win.
“Union has height, experience and that’s hard to compete against,” Embretson said. “It just reiterates we have to run our sets quicker. If we don’t have our passing game running like what happened against Union, it’s difficult to string anything together.”
Overall in the day, junior Grace Embretson led the Bobcats with 13 kills, 10 assists, 17 digs and went 16-18 serving. Sophomore libero Olivia Jans led the defense with team highs of four and seven digs in the first and last games.
After the final match, the Union players made their way to Benton’s side of the net to present a “Bobcat Strong” poster to their hosts. Benton Community recently suffered two student deaths in separate accidents, which senior Sophie Winkelpleck learned about through social media. Winkelpleck and her teammates sported blue ribbons in their hair and each signed the poster in support of Benton during this difficult time.
“I can’t imagine having two students, two friends lost in one week,” Winkelpleck said. “We just wanted to do something to uplift them, to give them words of encouragement as they push through this difficult time.”
“That’s Iowa for you: just being there for other communities and helping out,” Embretson said. “Union understood we’ve had a lot going on this past week. We truly appreciate that.”
The Knights were led by senior Belle Weber with 37 kills, 13 digs and went 12 of 12 serving with six aces. Senior Allie Driscol had 53 assists.
“Overall, we had a pretty good day and got three wins,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We had a little problem with Grundy Center that first set and it’s a reminder that we need to take care of business. When you let a match like that go to three, the best team doesn’t always win. We responded well and came out on top.”
Benton will host Marion for a Homecoming matchup on Thursday. Two members of the volleyball team-Caitlin Keiper and Sophia Carlson-are on the homecoming court this season. A list of Homecoming events can be found on Page 2 of the current issue of the Vinton Eagle. The Bobcats will resume WaMaC West play at Williamsburg next week.