Benton girls basketball had the opportunity to win the WaMaC West title outright on Tuesday night with a victory over host Clear Creek-Amana, but fate pushed the Clippers over the Bobcats 51-47.
“We had a great opportunity tonight after playing on Monday night,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “I thought we could have done more with pressuring their guards and making layups. We have some things to work on.”
The Bobcats came out strong with sophomore Jenna Twedt leading the way with 16 of Benton’s 19 points the first half. After leading the first quarter 12-7, CCA used their size advantage to wrestle away the lead. Twedt and freshman Zoey Junge found themselves in foul trouble, leaving the Bobcats with fewer offensive weapons to get into halftime down 27-19.
“We’ve got to do a better job of giving [Jenna] help,” Zittergruen said. “She did a good job in the first half. But she can’t be the only one scoring. We have to finish more around the rim.”
Two quick fouls on Twedt forced her to sit a majority of the third quarter, yet the Bobcat defense played a cleaner game and made the Clippers work for their 13 points in the quarter. Twedt would play out the remaining quarter with four fouls, helping the Bobcats get back into this game alongside some made free throws from Junge late. Benton would trim the CCA lead down to two before costly turnovers and fouls put the Clippers back on the line.
“We had a hard time with (CCA’s) Calia Clubb in the post, a good player,” Zittergruen said. “She had a big night. We battled and chipped away in the fourth. We did a lot of good things. Grace (Embretson) worked hard all night. She’s our defensive identity. She gives everything she has every second she's on the court. I’m definitely proud of her for that.”
Twedt led the Bobcats in scoring with 23 points, followed by freshman Emma Townsley and Embretson with seven points. Freshman McKenna Kramer hit two threes, including one that put the Bobcats with three points late in the game.
“You can’t simulate situations like we faced tonight in practice, but you can build off of them after games,” Zittergruen said. “Seeing us work through those things tonight will help us going into Regionals.
The Bobcats finished 14-7 on the season and 9-3 in WaMaC West divisional play. Benton will share a three-way tie for the division title with Vinton-Shellsburg and the winter of Center Point-Urbana at CCA on Thursday. This is Benton’s first title since 2013.
“It is an awesome accomplishment for our girls to earn a share of the Wamac West title,” Zittergruen said. “The depth in the league this year is really strong and for the girls to play well enough consistently to share a spot at the top of that league is really special. Our girls have been working really hard to continue to improve, and to see the payoff of that dedication is really rewarding for our entire program.”
Regionals for Class 4A were announced on Thursday and the Bobcats will take the court for postseason on Wednesday, Feb. 17.