The grind of WaMaC West play is underway as Benton fell to Clear Creek-Amana 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday, leaving the Bobcats with an 0-2 start in conference play.
“One thing [Clear Creek-Amana] has that you can’t coach is height,” coach Mike Embretson said. “They have athletes that can definitely hit. They have a lot of kids that have played a lot of volleyball, and that experience is definitely something any coach would want to have on their team.”
The Bobcat’s defense kept them competitive in the two first sets before rallies by the host Clippers extended their leads midway to late in both sets. CCA would cruise through the third set with little difficulty to complete their sweep.
“We let a run of serves get us out of the set,” Embretson said. “We did a nice job of defending and digging balls up. That’s our theme this year; to be the scrappy team that goes after every ball. We don’t have the height, but we did rattle them with our defense early.”
Sophomore Addison Phillips led the Benton offense with five kills in the loss. Junior Grace Embretson did a bit of everything for the Bobcats with three kills, six digs, 11 assists and went seven of 10 serving. Senior Caitline Keiper had four kills and went eight of eight serving. Freshman Emma Townsley tallied eight digs and sophomore Olivia Janss six digs.
Over the weekend, the Bobcats went 2-2 in tournament play at BCLUW, defeating South Tama 18-21, 21-15, 15-6 and Prairie City-Monroe 21-16, 21-16. Their two losses would come at the hands of North Polk and Hudson.
“What sticks out about this team is their heart,” Embretson said. “They are excited to learn about the game. They’re being coachable and that’s all I can ask.”
Benton will compete in tournament play at East Marshall this weekend, with pool play including Des Moines Christian, West Marshall and a rematch with ranked Hudson. The Bobcats are 3-7 on the season.