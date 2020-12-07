A young Benton boys basketball team faced a mirror opposite of themselves in senior-laden Grinnell on Saturday, falling to the Tigers 80-42 for their third loss to open the season.
“I know Grinnell had two practices coming in, but they had a lot of seniors come back,” coach Larry Carlson said. “They definitely showed why senior leadership is a good thing, especially this season.”
The Bobcats were able to play with the Tigers for the first quarter, but missed shots crept up Grinnell’s lead to double digits by halftime, down 34-23. Carlson noted their opponent was taking Benton out of their game, but adjustments needed to be made regardless.
“When Plan A isn't work and how do we get to plan B?” Carlson said. ”Then how can we get back into Plan A to see if maybe we've worn them down. They scored a lot of points on second chances. Rebounding is something we have to clean up, or the results will be the same.”
Grinnell continued to dominate on the glass in the second half, gaining extra possessions to extend their lead and nearly double up the host Bobcats. Junior Nate Polansky led Benton as the lone double digit scorer with 10 points. Junior Aiden Harris had nine points, four rebounds and two assists, while junior Colin Buch had eight points and three assists.
“We will continue to clean up things defensively and concepts like communication and how we are defending ball screens,” Carlson said. “We have to be able to do all of those things better as a team.”
Benton will host West Delaware on Friday and travel to Mt. Pleasant on Monday.