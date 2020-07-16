Benton softball opened Regionals with a bang on Wednesday as they knocked out Iowa Falls-Alden 15-2 in two and half innings to advance to the semi-finals on Friday.
“My message to them was to play relaxed, have fun and understand they can be as good as anyone we play,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “If we made a mistake tonight, flush it. Move on to the next play.”
The Bobcats wasted little time in overwhelming the Cadets with 14 hits on the nights as they found gaps in the defense. Sophomore Gabby McKee sparked the whole first inning off as she batted in junior Alyse Harvey and McKee herself was batted in by a double from eighth grader Jessa DeMoss. Eighth grader Jaida Lyons reached home on an error and the hits kept coming from junior Jaden Thys, junior Brielle Hogan and Harvey.
“The girls were really disciplined and waited for strikes,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “We were seeing the ball well from the beginning and hit it hard. We benefited from a few errors.”
To cap off the first inning, senior Megan Gorkow hit a three-run dinger before the Cadets got their final out.
“She absolutely tagged that ball up,” Stenberg said. “Megan hit her first home run against Solon. Absolutely ripped it.”
The Cadets would have a single hit in the top of the second before their outs and the defensive starters were retired by Benton. Younger faces came up to the plate for the Bobcats. Sophomore Sarah Gorkow batted in freshman Brooke DeRycke and sophomore Megan Kenny to extend Benton’s lead. A young defensive lineup gave up two runs in the top of the third, yet closed out the game early and eagerly.
“These players don’t get the same number of reps, so for them to be able to come out play in a postseason game means the world,” Stenberg said. “They won’t forget their first playoff game and these girls have worked hard this season. I’m happy we could close out the game with them.”
Benton will now focus on their semi-final rematch at Solon on Friday. The Bobcats swept the Spartans, then ranked 13th in 3A, a week and a half ago in Solon and will look to repeat to advance to the Regional Final.
“We have to get back to business in practice and take each game one at a time,” Stenberg said. “We can’t look ahead. This team has the potential to play at a high level.”