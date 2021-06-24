Bobcat softball may not have been at the top of its game hosting Independence on Monday, but came back after a 6-4 loss to claim the nightcap 4-3.
Benton opened with two runs from junior left fielder Sarah Gorkow and sophomore Carlie Sims before the Mustangs strung together six runs between three innings to take a commanding lead.
The Bobcat bats struggled three innings before loading bases in the bottom of the seventh. Eighth grader Hannah Greiner’s RBI single scored senior shortstop Alyse Harvey and senior Katelyn Buscher reached home on an error. Sophomore Hope Moore and senior Brielle Hogan weren’t able to keep the comeback alive as both batted balls hits were caught.
“We just weren’t doing some things mentally right that we normally do,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “Credit to Independence. They came out ready and took it to us.”
Stenberg’s message for the nightcap: Forget the first game and play harder. Yet Indee’s momentum seemed to carry over into the second game as they scored three runs between the first two innings.
The Bobcats finally got their bats going in the fifth inning as Greiner scored Harvey once more, followed by a double from eight-grader Ana Glawe to drive home freshman Emma Townsley and Greiner. Freshman Jessa DeMoss relieved Greiner in the circle and held the Mustangs to two hits in three innings. Benton finished the nightcap off with a walkoff hit from Buscher to score Hogan in the bottom of the seventh.
“The kids didn’t give up and found ways to get runners across,” Stenberg said. “Hannah and Jessa both did nice jobs pitching. The big takeaway is if we play hard, eventually things will go our way.”
The Bobcats traveled to North Linn on Thursday for a non-conference doubleheader and will travel to Cedar Rapids Jefferson to face Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf. Benton will continue on the road at Williamsburg on Monday.