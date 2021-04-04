Benton girls track is young, but brimming with potential to be realized as they took on the J-Hawk Relays on Saturday amid the best competition eastern Iowa has to offer.
“The competition was outstanding,” coach Marty Thomae said. “The best 4A and 3A teams in the area were here today. Solon and Wahlert have great 3A teams. We knew coming in it would be difficult to put up any points.”
Rather than pursue points, the Bobcats focused on experimenting with new relay lineups and dropping times compared to last week’s home meet. Individually in sprints, sophomore Carlie Sims finished 14th with a time of 14.42 in the 100m dash, sophomore Delaney Lohrer 17th in the 200m dash. Freshman Jaida Lyons finished 11th in the 400m run with a time of 1:07, also finishing 14th in the 1500m run with a time of 5:33.
“Jaida cut off about 12 to 13 seconds off her 1500m time,” Thomae said. “Everyone is working to get faster and we’re hoping that can pay off by the end of the season.”
The lone event to put points up for Benton was the 100m shuttle hurdle team - sophomores Jenna Twedt, Olivia Janss, Hope Moore and junior Janelle Morris - with a seventh place finish of 1:16. Twedt and senior Chloe Schultz would individually compete in the 100m hurdles, finishing 17th and 23rd respectively. Janss competed in the 400m hurdles, finishing 11th with a time of 1:22. Injuries have plagued these athletes, but a healthy roster could make these events consistent for Benton.
“Our hurdlers are struggling right now with injuries, but I’m hoping they can get squared away by the time we reach Regionals,” Thomae said. “We want them to get over hurdles without feeling hurt afterwards.”
According to senior Jaden Thys, the 4x800 has traditionally been a strong relay for Benton, but saw two seniors graduate. Thys, Lyons, senior Hailee Ricklefs and junior Abby Rinderknecht made up Saturday’s version and put up a time of 10:48. While the group cut off a “good chunk of time” compared to their previous run this season, their time was just outside of scoring, placing ninth.
In field events, senior Kate Buscher finished 13th in discus with a throw of 78’-1.5. Freshman Jessa DeMoss finished 11th in shot put with a throw of 29’-2”. Sims and sophomore Bailey Davis tied for 14th in the high jump as both cleared 4’-2”. Junior Kaitlyn Kulbartz placed 11th in the long jump with a jump of 14’, followed by Twedt in 22nd with a jump of 13’-3”.
Benton girls and boys track will be back in action on Tuesday at Williamsburg, competing alongside Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana.