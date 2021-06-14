A rough week for Benton softball saw the Bobcats shine on Friday as they dominated visiting Waverly-Shell Rock 11-0 in four and half innings for their lone win in seven games.
“I saw really good effort tonight and a lot of hustle,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “The girls swung at good pitches, Jessa (DeMoss) really well tonight. We were able to get everyone in the ball game, which is always a bonus.”
The Go-Hawks got two on bases off errors right away, but could not put together a hit and watched their offense dry out immediately. Meanwhile, the Bobcats got the first of three RBIs from eighth grader Ana Glawe to score Emma Townsley and an RBI from sophomore rightfielder Hope Moore to score senior shortstop Alyse Harvey in the first. Senior first base Katelyn Buscher was walked all the way home and Glawe’s second RBI scored sophomore Brooke DeRycke to take a 4-0 lead after two innings.
“We’ve had some really strong performances out of Ana and Hannah (Greiner) this season and both are hitting well,” Stenberg said. “We’re trying to find the right mix of kids to put in there. So many can hit the ball. If one player hits a slump, we have someone else who can step up.”
But no one was slumping in the bottom of the third. DeRycke lit the fuse with an RBI single to score freshman centerfield, followed by a triple from Harvey to scores Buscher and DeRycke. Glawe’s third RBI sent Harvey home while junior Gabby McKee’s RBI double scored eighth grader Haiden Moore running for Glaw. McKee stole home and Lyons got back at the plate for a triple to score Hope Moore.
The Bobcats had 12 hits on the day and saw DeMoss strike out four batters without giving up a single hit or run. It would be Benton’s best hitting of the week as they went 1-6 with doubleheader losses to Clear Creek-Amana on Monday and at Marion on Wednesday while falling to 4A number one Muscatine 10-0 and 5A Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday.
“We’ll probably square up with Clear Creek or Marion again in the postseason and we’ll look forward to a rematch,” Stenberg said. “Those were winnable games. We learned a few things about ourselves, including some weaknesses we’ve shown. We’ll capitalize and get better from this week.”
Benton faced county rival Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday and will be at Maquoketa on Wednesday and at Center Point-Urbana on Thursday. The Bobcats will compete in the Roland-Story Kiwanis Tournament on Friday starting with BCLUW.