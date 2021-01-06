Nothing has come easy to Benton in recent games. The Bobcats lost by double digits to rivals Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana before winter break. Entering Tuesday’s matchup with 13th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana, the Bobcats were ready to turn their fortunes around.
“We knew we were playing a well-coached CCA team and they've been playing really good basketball,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “Coming into tonight, we knew we had to defend well to give ourselves a chance and execute our game.”
The Bobcats did both as their shooting and guard play led to a 53-39 win and their first over a ranked team on the season. After taking a slim 25-20 lead at halftime, Benton put on a defensive clinic and made wise decisions offensively to blow the game open.
“We weren’t going to lose on our home court again,” sophomore Jenna Twedt said. “We knew this was going to be a battle, but we had a lot of motivation coming into this game.”
Benton and CCA contrasted significantly on the floor. The Clippers have the most size inside in the WaMaC West, while the Bobcats focus more on their guard play and outside shooting from Twedt and freshman McKenna Kramer.
“We were stagnant offensively, but McKenna hit some big shots for us to get us going,” Zittergruen said. “We needed that because they hung around. It gave us a chance going into the second half.”
During a tight first half, it would be Kramer’s shooting which would keep Benton ahead by a bucket. She would hit four threes in the half while her teammates would struggle offensively.
“Shooting is what I love to do,” Kramer said. “We are a smaller team, so we knew coming in we had to run the ball and finish our layups.”
Other shooters found their mark as senior Alyse Harvey nailed a three to briefly extend Benton’s lead. A few traded buckets would ensue in the third quarter as CCA edged out Benton 9-8. After a quiet first half offensively, Twedt put together several drives and hit a couple of big shots in the final quarter, pushing the Bobcats to a 20-10 run.
“I decided I needed to start finishing and going to the rim,” Twedt said.
Twedt would finish with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Bobcats to the win. Kramer had 15 points (5 of 8 threes) with three rebounds. Freshman Emma Townsley had six points and two assists off the bench, while Harvey had five points and four rebounds.
“When Jenna has that mindset to get to the rim, she can be a special player,” Zittergruen said. “She didn’t flinch tonight and continued looking for good shots for her and her teammates. This was a huge win for us.”
The Bobcats (6-2) will host Marion on Friday before four games on the road, including at Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday. This stretch will test Benton as it looks to remain in the running for the WaMaC West title with delivering CCA a conference loss.
“We just need to keep working hard in practice and we’ll be perfect for the season,” Kramer said.