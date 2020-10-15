Benton football’s last regular season stop took them to Cedar Rapids to take on number one Xavier, where the Bobcats learned why the Saints were the top dog in 3A in a 39-0 loss.
“They’re obviously number one for a reason with no weaks spots and are athletic at every position,” coach Kal Goodchild said. “They have a lot of depth. All of that makes them a great football team.”
The Bobcats found themselves limited from the first drive as they put up 133 yards of offense against the Saints 362 yards. Junior quarterback Colin Buch led Benton with 65 yards on the ground and 50 yards in the air on six of 13 completion. Senior Landen Schmuecker the top target with 29 yards on three receptions, followed by junior Jacob Brecht with 21 yards on three receptions. Brecht led the defense with 7.5 total tackles, followed by senior Tyler Atkinson with 4.5 tackles and senior Ethan Weirather with four tackles.
“We made mistakes early as things were going in the right direction,” Goodchild said. “You can’t make mistakes against teams like this. We had to play our best, or teams like this will beat you. One blown coverage or wrong direction, and you’re not able to get a first down. [Xavier] was very physical up front and good linebacker play, so it’s hard to attack that.”
Benton now turns their attention to Friday’s matchup with Mt. Pleasant (3-4), but playing on the road is no different than what the Bobcats have experienced this season. It’s still a business trip for the Bobcats and the coaching staff plan to go in with the plan game that works for the program.”
“This will be our eighth game on the road, so that is not an issue for us,” Goodchild said. “Mount Pleasant real big and physical up front. I’m talking real big. Their quarterback is extremely skilled. They do a good job of getting the right kid the ball and utilizing that size. We know what we need to accomplish to win. We’ll stick with our game plan that has been consistent all season long.”
The Bobcats finished 3-4 on the regular season (2-3 District) in their move up to Class 3A football. Kickoff on Friday at Mt. Pleasant is slanted for 7:00 p.m.