All Kate Buscher and Benton softball needed was a base hit.
The senior stepped up to the plate, intent on scoring classmate Alyse Harvey waiting on third and tying Saturday’s game against visiting Xavier. Buscher took a gamble after her first strike: a three-run bomb to ultimately give the Bobcats a 11-9 win over an upset-minded Saints team.
“I knew I had to be relaxed up there,” Buscher said. “We were down by nine runs in the very beginning. I’m proud of how we came back as a team.”
The Bobcats managed to put up six runs in response to Xavier’s red-hot start as Buscher took to the circle in relief of sophomore Hope Moore. After committing two errors in the inning alone, Benton shook off their woes and kept the Saints from reaching home the remaining five and half inning.
“We didn’t handle the first inning well, but we stayed the course,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “We knew our hitting would allow us to catch up. We were hoping not to have Kate pitch today, but she was solid pitching and supplied us with the power we needed with that hit.”
Benton had 14 hits on the day, including homeruns from Buscher, freshman first base Jessa DeMoss and eighth grader Ana Grawe as each had three RBIs. Senior shortstop Alyse Harvey’s RBI double scored freshman third base Emma Townsley for the eight run before the blast from Buscher. In the circle, Buscher allowed four hits, two walks, yet no runs or errors. Freshman Jaida Lyons had five catches down centerfield.
“We’re having a lot of younger girls step up with making our lineup so strong,” Buscher said. “No matter what order we’re in, we’re going to get a hit.”
The Bobcats hosted Clear Creek-Amana on Monday to start a busy week with a doubleheader at Marion on Wednesday, at Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday, and a tournament in Muscatine on Saturday.