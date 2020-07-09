Benton softball’s final regular season doubleheader summarized two versions of the Bobcats in their 9-5 and 18-8 sweep of Center Point-Urbana on Wednesday.
“I saw a team that has the potential to be very good,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “When this team plays at their best, they are tough for any team to beat. I like the way this team has improved all season and we still have areas to improve on.”
The visiting Stormin Pointers struck first with two, including a RBI single by freshman Olivia Perez to score senior Reagan Schutte in the opening inning. Benton would match with sophomore Gabby McKee’s RBI double scoring eight grader Jessa DeMoss and freshman Hope Moore. Senior Megan Gorkow gave the Bobcats their first lead of the night before a back and forth affair leading up to the final inning to tie at five apiece and headed to extras. Benton loaded bases, including Gorkow on third off CPU’s only error of the night.
“Considering we were at 11 errors in a recent game, that was huge to go 7.5 innings without one,” coach Shane Light said. “Our goal going into this game was to control what we could control. We got better because of it.”
Junior shortstop Alyse Harvey broke the hearts of the CPU faithful with a walk off grand slam to snatch away the win 9-5. Stenberg credited CPU’s defense for the tough win that took a timely homerun to earn.
“They played hard and we had opportunities to win it before,” Stenberg said. “Big night and big hit for Alyse “
CPU continued to battle in the nightcap even as they found themselves down 8-1 after the first inning. Benton’s slaps and bunts, along with walks, helped get them on base and into scoring position for Harvey and McKee to bat them in. The Pointers tacked in clusters of runs, yet defensively could not hold back the Bobcats’ 23 hits in five innings.
“It’s hard to come back when a team is on a hot streak and getting 23 hits in a game,” Light said. “But our girls didn’t quit. They could have quite after that first inning down 8-1. They’re having fun and their attitudes are awesome.”
Benton recognized senior manager Brooklyn Davidson and outfielder Megan Gorkow after the games for Senior Night with gifts, a special tunnel and memories shared by both players and Stenberg. Gorkow has recorded nine runs and 14 hits this season.
“Brooklyn has been just absolutely amazing to work with and always adapts to different game and practice schedules,” Stenberg said. “She could have decided not to be manager with everything going on this year. Megan has been playing for five years and gets better with every season. She’s been having a great year and making plays for us. She’s always positive and picks the younger players up.”
The Bobcats end their shortened regular season 13-8, the second-best record in the WaMaC West. Regionals will begin on Wednesday with Benton hosting Iowa Falls-Alden. The winner will face either Solon or West Marshall.