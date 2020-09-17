The 2020 season has been anything but normal for Benton volleyball and it’s two seniors, Caitlin Kieper and Sophia Carlson, but the Bobcats put aside the noise outside and took care of South Tama on Senior Night in Van Horne on Tuesday night.
“This season has seen a lot of modifications all over, but these two seniors have definitely done a nice job of leading these kids through all of the slight distractions,” coach Mike Embretson said. “They put it all together against South Tama. We passed well, played competitively and the seniors did a nice overall job of leading this team.”
The two WaMaC West rivals had met earlier in the season at a tournament in BCLUW High School, with Benton pulling off a close 2-1 win. The Bobcats knew the Trojans would be scrappy and prepared for a rematch. Benton would put together three strong offensive sets focused on attacking trouble spots for South Tama and contained the Trojan’s outside hitting. Nothing came easy in three sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-23), yet the Bobcats gave Senior Night a thrilling win and the program its first conference win of the season.
“We’d get a run in to get up around five or six and let South Tama get caught up,” Embretson said. “We were down in that second set four points and held on. That’s huge for us because our goal is to be more consistent.”
Junior Grace Embretson led the Bobcats with 11 kills, 18 assists and eight digs. Sophomore Addison Phillips matched with 11 kills on the night. Sophomore libero Olivia Janss tallied 14 digs to lead the Bobcat defense. Senior Caitlin Keiper had two kills, five digs and went a perfect 16 of 16 serving.
“This win definitely boosts our confidence and enhances the excitement of the latter half of our regular season,” Embretson said. “We are seeing some positives come around for this team. They came out ready to play from the first ball and that’s exactly what we need to do going forward.”
Benton will host a tournament with two pools spread out over the morning and afternoon. The Bobcats will compete in the afternoon pool against the likes of 3A fifth-ranked Union, 2A twelfth-ranked Grundy Center and Durant.
“Union and Grundy Center are two ranked, quality teams, so it will be a tough tournament,” Embretson said. “We’re excited to get a competitive tournament right at home.”