Benton wrestling will enter winter break on a high note after placing two champions and finishing fifth as a team at the Bill Van Horn Invitational at Pella High School on Saturday.
“We saw all our guys get a couple good matches in up and down the lineup,” coach Jake Voss said. “Everybody competed hard with a purpose on the mat, which is what we are striving for as a program. This is the best wrestling we’ve seen out of them this season.”
Junior Jaiden Moore dominated with two tech falls to reach the first place match and get a pin in 44 seconds to earn the top spot on the podium at 120 lbs. Senior Austin Roos won a close 3-0 battle in his first place match to give the Bobcats two champions on the day.
“It’s good to see their hard work pay off,” Voss said. “We preach to all our guys to go out and work hard, which both those guys do each night. They’re going out, scoring us points and working hard in their matches.”
Reaching the podium for the Bobcats were sophomore Joseph Davis placing fifth at 113 lbs, junior Ryan Tjelmeland sixth at 132 lbs, junior Mason Dellamuth fourth at 138 lbs, sophomore Clayton Sebetka third at 145 lbs and junior Koley Kelly second at 152 lbs.
“We’re seeing guys making jumps, especially from last year to this year,” Voss said. “But even week by week, we're seeing improvement. it's kind of fun to watch guys get better wrestling and show it in matches.”
The Bobcats will return to the mat on Thursday, Jan. 7 hosting Clear Creek-Amana and East Marshall. Benton will also host a tournament on January 9 for the beginning of a busy January.
“Right now, we're just kind of focusing on the behaviors that are ultimately going to lead to achieving goals this season,” Voss said. ‘We’re making sure our behaviors on and off the mat are appropriate. Each time we take the mat, we’re competing hard and we have excellence in wrestling. We’ll get into goal setting towards the second half of the season.”