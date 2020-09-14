Senior Night looked different for 14 Benton players this season to say the least. Different football field, new class level and a rather early date for the event. But one thing that didn’t change was the Bobcat’s willingness to battle through adversity, a trait that pushed them over Oskaloosa 14-13 in overtime in Williamsburg on Friday.
“It feels good to walk off with a win on Senior Night with this group of seniors leading us,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They don’t get the home field experience, but Williamsburg has been kind in hosting us two weeks in a row. To get this win, it honors this class.”
Fog and little rain were constant for the District opener for both squads. Both teams struggled to put up large gains until Oskaloosa closed out the first half with a score. The offensive struggles continued for Benton going into the second half, yet the Indians could not capitalize on their lead and went into the fourth quarter with a 7-0 lead.
“Credit to them, [Oskaloosa] played really good defense,” coach Kal Goodchild said. “These two teams came into the game with identical records and both were looking for that first District win. We weren’t consistent offensively, so we needed to find other ways to score.”
Benton found their answer senior Tyler Atkinson picking off the Indians and cashing it in for the Bobcat’s first touchdown of the night. The score not only tied up the game, but Atkinson felt the play “pumped up” the team and changed momentum.
“I read the quarterback and I knew that pass was coming,” Atkinson said. “I was prepared and knew I was in the right spot for that play.”
Atkinson had not one, but two interceptions in the fourth quarter to force overtime in Williamsburg. Each team was given an offensive possession in overtime and the Indians wasted little time in punching in a touchdown. Benton’s night was potentially saved with a missed kick for the extra point. With starting quarterback Colin Buch out late due to injury, sophomore Aidan Thompson stepped for a pass to senior Jacob Brecht for a score. The game rested on the shoulders, or rather the foot, of sophomore kicker Nathan Rottman.
“Just make the kick, that’s all I thought about,” Rottman said. “It was a nice, easy kick.”
Rottman’s was ready. Zittergruen had told him the game would potentially come down to his leg. A sophomore that was convinced by Goodchild to go out for football his freshman year was the point Benton needed for the win and to open District play on a high note.
“[Rottman] works hard at it and good things are happening for him,” Goodchild said.
Buch led the running game with 47 yards on 13 carries before coming out late in the fourth quarter. Junior Lawrence Wallace had 46 yards on 12 carries. Sophomore Sam Wallace had 18 yards on one reception, while Brecht’s six yard reception gave Benton the score they needed to at least tie Oskaloosa in overtime. Senior Austin Roos led the Bobcat defense with 10 tackles, followed by senior Cade Timmerman with six tackles.
“We know where we are at as a team and know this is a tough District we are playing in,” Zittergruen said. “We just want to get better and better each day, and this game will help us do that.”
Benton will travel to Tiffin to face Clear Creek-Amana on Friday. Homecoming will be celebrated with the Bobcats facing Grinnell in Vinton the following week.