Ruby Bodeker of rural Vinton officially announced her campaign for Iowa House District 75 to challenge incumbent Tom Gerhold (Rep.) of Atkins to represent Benton and Iowa Counties in the Iowa Legislature.
“I decided to run after spending time trying to find someone else to run,” Bodeker said. “Eventually, the people I was meeting with said ‘why don’t you run.’ I was already talking to the public throughout this district. I didn’t take the hint right away, but then I decided I wanted to get in this race to be a voice for working people and an advocate for small towns and family farms.”
Bodeker held her campaign kickoff at Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison with approximately 30 people in attendance. The event also hosted local Democrats Ivy Schuster for the Iowa Senate and Polly Denison for Benton County Supervisor. Each candidate spoke to the crowd before hosting a Q&A to close the event. Treats and refreshments were provided.
“I think this [kickoff] was very successful,” Bodeker said. “We had a packed house with people ready to support my campaign and had special guests running for office speak today.”
The Iowa House candidate, “Good Dem”, promised to remain as a Democrat as a campaign promise. Bodeker spoke to a mainly rural crowd similar to her background, referring to them as “prairie voices” throughout her 10-minute speech.
“We all have deep roots in rural Iowa and anchors on our landscape,” Bodeker said. “It’s time to remind the Legislature in Des Moines who we are. I was not groomed for public office. I’m an agitator, as some of you might have noticed, because I have never been afraid to ask questions.
Bodeker and his husband live with their four children in rural Benton County, though Bodeker’s career with AmeriCorps takes her across the county and beyond for work. She previously worked as a school teacher and recently wrote for Vinton Newspapers, allowing her the chance to talk with residents and learn their stories firsthand. It was those stories, according to Bodeker, that also sparked her to start this campaign.
“I spent the last few years with a pen and paper in hand, listening to the stories of working people throughout Benton County as a correspondent,” Bodeker said. “I travel extensively for AmeriCorps in both counties, which means I speak with people across our district every day. For those who say or small towns and families aren’t struggling, that are state is “fine”, I say look this: at the map of contaminated rural wells in our state and our rising suicide rate. Ask anyone trying to manage a small town budget. Ask a public school teacher what their health insurance costs, and what they actually get for that price.”
Among these topics, Bodeker also went after the privatization of Medicaid in Iowa, stating the system has impacted disabled/elderly Iowa residents the most of any group. At the Capitol, Bodeker hopes to confront the privatization by slowly bringing back public option to the state. Raising the minimum wage and funding education also were platforms Bodeker embraced.
“When we made across-the-board-cuts in 2008 and 2009 because we were in a recession, we never fully backfilled those cuts and the cost of business has risen,” Bodeker said. “Making emergency services essentially services, clean water for all with a buffer law, reversing the privatization of Medicaid, and finally creating a state task force for a changing climate. Those are issues I’m ready to build movement for, together.”
Steven Lucas, a Benton County Democrat and a Precinct Chair for the Iowa Democratic Caucus earlier this month, came in support of Bodeker because he stated he is “sick and tired of politicians say “don’t worry, I believe like you” and finding out later that is not the case.
“I want someone who will tell me the truth and what they believe in, so I can make that decision with my vote,” Lucas said. “I’m 70 years old and have had way too many politicians skip around issues. Climate change is at the top of my list and if the system continues to go like this, we’re not going to be able to beat this thing. I liked the speech [Bodeker] gave.”
While the election is not until Tuesday, Nov. 3, Bodeker is asking for volunteers to help build her campaign and reach all across the district in order to defeat Gerhold when the final votes are tallied. Yet in Bodeker’s mind, it all starts with a “strong start.”
“We wanted to have a very successful kickoff here in Benton County and feel we did that,” Bodeker said. “On March 14, we are going to kick off in the southern part of the district in Marengo. We see the path to winning this district by knocking on every door with particularly labor, teachers and sector employees. Benton County has a higher union membership in this district than both the state and the nation. If we can have those people out, I definitely feel we can do this.”
For more information about Ruby Bodeker for Iowa, check out her website at rubyforiowa.com or on Facebook at “Ruby Bodeker for Iowa.”