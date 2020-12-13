Bonnie Richart

VINTON: Bonnie G. (Simnacher) Richart, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at home with her children by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Interment will be held at the Urbana Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home on Thursday. A memorial fund has been established.
Bonnie was born on May 19, 1939, in Vinton, the daughter of Anton and Myrtle (Ness) Simnacher, and graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1957. On March 30, 1963, she was united in marriage to Myron “Mike” Richart at the Vinton Presbyterian Church. Bonnie and Mike farmed in the Vinton area, and she also worked at the State Bank of Vinton, the Urbana Savings Bank, and later at Casey’s in Vinton.
Bonnie loved helping Mike on the farm, and enjoyed gardening and canning, playing cards and socializing with family, friends and neighbors over the years. She was known for her banana bread. Her greatest joy was caring for and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Kristi (Steve) Albright of Grimes, Gena Miller of Vinton, Tony (Rebeccah) Richart of Vinton; 7 grandchildren, Jamie Downs, Jered Downs, Alissa Albright, Kylee Albright, Riley Richart, Tori Richart and Tate Richart; and 2 brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Simnacher, and Gary (Loretta) Simnacher, all of Vinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Mike on June 14, 2014.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com