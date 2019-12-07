Oct. 4, 1955 — Dec. 5, 2019
Bonnie L. Wescott, 64, of Arlington, died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen and Vicar Clark Baldwin officiating.
Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.
Inurnment: Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington.
Online Obituary at:www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Bonnie Lou Andreae was born Oct. 4, 1955, at West Union., the daughter of Alvin and Adeline (Marwalski) Andreae. She graduated from the Starmont High School in 1974 and then earned her LPN from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. On June 5, 1976, Bonnie was united in marriage to Ronald C. Wescott at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. In the early 1980’s both Bonnie and Ron joined the First Responders and trained as EMT’s in 1984. Bonnie was a devoted nurse for over 40 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington, where she served on the church council and committees. Bonnie also was a member of WELCA, Arlington Ambulance Service-EMT, Mid Century Club and was a Master Gardener. She enjoyed camping, campfires, baking, scrapbooking, playing cards and watching hummingbirds.
Bonnie is survived by her mother: Adeline Andreae of Arlington; a sister: Cynthia (Jeff) Call of Auburn, California; 2 brothers: Jeffrey Andreae of Chillicothe, Missouri and
Bradley (Julie) Andreae of Arlington; 9 nephews; 3 nieces; several great nieces and nephews and 3 brothers-in-law: Jim Wescott of Arlington, Lee Wescott (Linda Schmitt) of Arlington and Lew (Kay) Wescott of Oelwein.
She was preceded in death by her father: Alvin; husband: Ron on Nov. 13, 2011; sister-in-law: Dee Wescott and nephew: Derrick Andreae.