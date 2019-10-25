Oelwein School Teacher Librarians Diane Sperfslage and Dianne Loughren are welcoming shoppers to the annual book fair at Wings Park Library now through Wednesday, Oct. 30. Shopping hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30.
“The Scholastic Book Fair reading event brings the books kids want to read right into our school,” they said. “It’s a wonderful selection of engaging and affordable books for every reading level.”
The librarians add that reading for pleasure unlocks the power of information and imagination and helps children discover who they are.
Parents and older siblings can help children develop stronger reading skills and a love for reading by setting the example and letting children see you read.
Keeping a collection of books in the home and updating it routinely will help keep up with changing tastes and reading skills. The librarians suggest allowing kids to choose their own books at the book fair will encourage their interests in reading.
An additional perk of shopping at the book fair is that all purchases benefit the school.