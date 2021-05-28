VINTON - After a lack of activities during summer 2020, the Vinton council gave their stamp approval for two summer activities during Thursday’s meeting,
Chuck Yedlik, a member of Iowa Pyrotechnic Association, was present at the meeting and asked council members for assistance.
“The City has been very generous in the past,” Yedlik stated. “Because of the pandemic we did not have an event last year.
“We are coming back this year and are asking for the city’s approval to have the event August 27-28,” he said. “We would ask that you close that road again to the treatment plant so we can use it for our cannons.”
In addition to the the assistance with street closures and emergency services staff “you have been provided financial assistance in the past.
“I wish we had a crystal ball and could say that after last year everything will be great and people will be back but we need some help,” Yedlik told those present at the meeting.
He explained that some of the financial support that Boomtown has received in the past from sponsors will not be available this year.
Brian Parr, council member, asked Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, if there were funds in the budget to make a donation for the event.
Ward explained that as in the past, the council had monies in the general fund which could be used as a donation.
Parr made a motion, which was seconded and approved, for the City of Vinton to contribute $5,000 to Boomtown.
Yedlik thanked council members for their generosity and explained that he would be back to discuss the street closings as the event drew closer.
“Just get us back to normal,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told Yedlik of the annual event.
In other business:
- A request for street closure of E 2nd Street between 1st Avenue and A Avenue Thursday evenings at Celebration Park was approved.
Ryan Anderson, Vinton Parks & Rec Department Assistant Director, submitted the request to have the street closed for the Farmer’s Market.
“We will be holding market at Celebration Park again this year,” Anderson wrote in his request to the council.
The event will be held starting July 1 and ending September 9.
“It worked there beautifully last year,” Anderson shared with council members. “I expect that it will be the same this year.
“I received a lot of good feedback both from the vendors and from visitors to the Farmer’s Market.”
Anderson added that he had spoken to some residents who did not want to see the Market move down to Celebration Park.
“I understand those concerns,” he explained “and admit that change can be difficult. But I feel this is a good change for the Market.”