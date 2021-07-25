VINTON — With continued concerns of water pressure being experienced in the new Anderson Estates subdivision, a proposal for booster stations was accepted Thursday evening during the Vinton City Council meeting.
“We understand that the City’s water system has less than ideal water system pressure, with areas of very low pressure, especially near the hospital, high school and on the south end of the community where there currently is residential growth,” a proposal from Nate Kass, Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental, stated.
The plan outlined the city’s wish to construct booster pump stations at each of the city’s two water towers to increase the static pressure to the entire distribution system.
“The project involves construction of new pump houses on City owned property,” Kass wrote. “Piping for each of the pump systems located near the towers will be brought into the pump houses where each will be provided with necessary flow meter, valves, air release, chlorine injection (if necessary), and sampling taps.”
The proposal outlined that Fehr Graham would prepare the plan and specifications for the improvements that will indicate the locations for contracts to bid and construct the structures.
Also included will the preparation and submission of “necessary permit applications for an Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Water Supply Construction Permit. All permit fees will be billed directly to the city,” the proposal stated.
The proposal outlined that final plans for the project would be completed and submitted to the DNR within 120 days of the city’s acceptance of the agreement.
“DNR review and approval is expected to span three to four months,” Kass wrote. “Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2022 and be completed in the fall of 2022.
A booster at each of the city’s water towers would increase water pressure across the community.
“When we did the construction project at Virginia Gay Hospital in 2009 there was a booster put in and it was never used,” Ron Hessenius, council member stated. “Since we did completed another project in 2016 they have run all the time,” to increase the water pressure at facility.
In other business:
- An update on the clean up at the IBSSS steam plant property was provided.
“The south and west walls have been demolished and the brick cleared off,” Blake Hansen, Vinton Building Inspector and Code Enforcement officer,shared.
“Mr. (Matt) Kindl has the correct fencing in place,” Hansen told the council. “But I still have not gotten the plan I’ve asked for from his structural engineer.
“I know that he has spoken to the engineer about the issues that were uncovered but I haven’t seen the written plan on how those (issues) will be taken care of.”
Hansen told the Kindl had asked about getting the utilities turned back on at the property.
“I explained that would not happen until the ‘unsafe’ label was removed from the building,” he added.
- Approval was given for the race route of the Kiwanis Boomtown 5K scheduled for August 28.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. and both start and finish at Benton County Courthouse.
Registration the day of the race will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Parties interested on registering on line can do so at http://getmeregistered.com/kiwanisboomtown5K .