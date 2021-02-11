Boston Cream Poke Cake

This is a delicious cake made with easy-to-find ingredients. It is sure to win over your valentine!
Ingredients:
1 box yellow cake mix
ingredients needed to make cake; eggs, oil and water
2 (3.4 oz) boxes instant vanilla or French vanilla pudding
4 cups milk
1 tub chocolate frosting
Instructions:
Make cake mix according to directions and bake in a well-greased 9 x13 pan.
When cake is finished, while still warm, poke holes all over cake (about 1-inch) intervals using a wooden spoon handle or other similar size object.
You want the holes to be fairly big so that the pudding has plenty of room to get down in there.
Be sure to poke right down to the bottom of the cake.
In a bowl, prepare pudding.
Whisk together instant pudding mix with 4 cups milk.
Whisk for about a minute until most of the lumps are gone.
Pour pudding over cake. Taking care to pour it right into the holes as much as possible.
Spread it all out and using the back of the spoon, gently push pudding down into the holes.
Put the cake into the fridge to set and cool (about 2 hours).
Remove the lid and foil covering from the tub of chocolate frosting.
Pop it in the microwave for about 10-15 seconds.
Stir with a spoon.
It should still be a little thick but pourable - not bubbly hot.
Pour chocolate frosting on top of pudding.
Spread frosting evenly over cake starting in the center then spreading it towards the sides.
Allow to cool on the counter for a few minutes, then put into the fridge to fully cool and set up.