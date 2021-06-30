Bowers Best Discount store announced via social media on Monday they will close their Vinton location this July or August.
“We have made the difficult decision to close the Vinton location,” Bowers Best Discount wrote on their Facebook page. “The Vinton location will be open Mon, Tues & Saturday through July and probably into August. ”This was not an easy decision and we want to thank our customers who have made us feel so welcome.”
The area discount store, which has locations in Indepence, Hazelton and Oelwein, will “deeply discount” merchandise beginning on Monday, July 5 according to their post. The Vinton location opened in February of 2020. All other locations will remain open.
Vinton Newspapers attempted to reach Bowers Best Discount Store for more information, but did not receive a response in time for publication.