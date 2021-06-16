SUMMER LEAGUE

6/3/21 Thursday Casino Mix

WON LOST

Two Dollar Slots 38 18

Jokers Wild 36 20

King Pin 35 21

Jacks of Better 34 22

3 Kings and a Joker 33 23

Two Pair 32 24

High Rollers 28 28

Slots of Fun 26 30

Lady Aces 26 30

3 Qs and a Joker 22 34

All Bets Off 18 38

HDCP Game 929 — King Pin 879 — Jacks of Better 820 – Slots of Fun

HDCP Ser. 2499 – King Pin 2489 – Jacks or Better 2426 – 3 Kings and a Joker

Men

Game 253 – Earnie Cubbage 247 – Mark Smith 238 – Devan Wilton

Ser. 677 – Mark Smith 661 – Bob Lane 661 – Brian Bries

Women

Game 246 – Renee Petersen 233 – Taylor Berry 231 – Kristi Elwick

Ser. 653 – Taylor Berry 648 – Renee Petersen 640 – Kristi Elwick

6/10/21 Thursday Casino Mix

WON LOST

Two Dollar Slots 42 22

Jacks of Better 42 22

King Pin 41 23

3 Kings and a Joker 37 27

Jokers Wild 36 28

High Rollers 36 28

Two Pair 32 32

Slots of Fun 32 32

All Bets Off 26 38

Lady Aces 26 38

3 Qs and a Joker 24 40

HDCP Game 893 – 3 Kings and a Joker 880 – All Bets Off 864 – High Rollers

HDCP Ser. 2500 – All Bets Off 2498 – Two Dollar Slot 2487 – High Rollers

Men

Game 284 – Garrett Smith 281 – Chad Kelsey 273 – Galen Kerkman

Ser. 693 – Kris Bries 689 – Galen Kerkman 684 – Chad Kelsey

Women

Game 236 – Mandy Kakac 225 – Lacey Baffeli 223 – Renee Petersen

Ser. 645 – Renee Petersen 641 – Mandy Kakac 619 – Virginia Lindsey