SUMMER LEAGUE
6/3/21 Thursday Casino Mix
WON LOST
Two Dollar Slots 38 18
Jokers Wild 36 20
King Pin 35 21
Jacks of Better 34 22
3 Kings and a Joker 33 23
Two Pair 32 24
High Rollers 28 28
Slots of Fun 26 30
Lady Aces 26 30
3 Qs and a Joker 22 34
All Bets Off 18 38
HDCP Game 929 — King Pin 879 — Jacks of Better 820 – Slots of Fun
HDCP Ser. 2499 – King Pin 2489 – Jacks or Better 2426 – 3 Kings and a Joker
Men
Game 253 – Earnie Cubbage 247 – Mark Smith 238 – Devan Wilton
Ser. 677 – Mark Smith 661 – Bob Lane 661 – Brian Bries
Women
Game 246 – Renee Petersen 233 – Taylor Berry 231 – Kristi Elwick
Ser. 653 – Taylor Berry 648 – Renee Petersen 640 – Kristi Elwick
6/10/21 Thursday Casino Mix
WON LOST
Two Dollar Slots 42 22
Jacks of Better 42 22
King Pin 41 23
3 Kings and a Joker 37 27
Jokers Wild 36 28
High Rollers 36 28
Two Pair 32 32
Slots of Fun 32 32
All Bets Off 26 38
Lady Aces 26 38
3 Qs and a Joker 24 40
HDCP Game 893 – 3 Kings and a Joker 880 – All Bets Off 864 – High Rollers
HDCP Ser. 2500 – All Bets Off 2498 – Two Dollar Slot 2487 – High Rollers
Men
Game 284 – Garrett Smith 281 – Chad Kelsey 273 – Galen Kerkman
Ser. 693 – Kris Bries 689 – Galen Kerkman 684 – Chad Kelsey
Women
Game 236 – Mandy Kakac 225 – Lacey Baffeli 223 – Renee Petersen
Ser. 645 – Renee Petersen 641 – Mandy Kakac 619 – Virginia Lindsey